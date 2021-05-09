The Obamas have been family goals for years, and that holds as true as ever in 2021. Case in point: Barack Obama's sweet 2021 Mother's Day post for Michelle. And rather than just celebrating his wife, the former commander-in-chief gave an Instagram shoutout to all the moms out there.

"On this Mother's Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls," he wrote in a May 9 Instagram post, which featured an adorable throwback photo of him embracing his wife of 28 years. "And I hope you'll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms, and godmothers; aunts and mentors — all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother's Day."

Barack also honored his late mother Ann Dunham, writing, "Or take a moment, like I will to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day — no matter how long it's been. All of these people deserve our gratitude, today and every day."

Michelle celebrated Mother's Day with a sweet Instagram tribute to "all of the adventures" she's had with her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson, saying, "My mom has always been my rock."

She also encouraged her followers to celebrate all the maternal figures in their lives. "I am so grateful to have [my mother] as a guiding force in my life, but I know that this can be a tough day for so many who aren't so lucky," Michelle wrote. "So this #MothersDay, I hope you take a moment to celebrate all the moms and mom-like figures in your life — the aunties and grandmothers, the friends and mentors — who have helped you find your way in the world."

"All of us have needed a little nurturing and care to get us where we are today, and this is the day to celebrate just that," she concluded. "Happy Mother's Day, everybody."

Although they've left the White House, you can always count on the Obamas for inspiration and wisdom as America's forever First Family.