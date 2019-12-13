Just in time for all your December activities, Baked By Melissa's holiday cupcake collections are here to sweeten up your next holiday party. With a variety of festive flavors, like hot cocoa and cookie blizzard, these sweet treats are perfect for end-of-year festivities. And TBH, aren't mini cupcakes are a welcome addition to any dessert table?

If you're not familiar with the bite-sized confections, Baked By Melissa is known for its mini cupcakes in a range of flavors. The company is also known for crafting fun flavors for different holidays. Some of the holiday offerings include Holiday Cheer and Festival Of Bites 25-packs, which both feature holiday-themed tastes, such as Chocolate Caramel Brownie, Cookie Blizzard, Hot Cocoa, and Christmas Cookie Dough. The mini cupcakes all feature a sweet filling, icing, and topping. For example, the Cookie Blizzard is stuffed with cookies and cream filling, topped with a cookies and cream icing and a chocolate cookie crumble.

To get your hands on one of these limited-time holiday packs, order them online at the Baked By Melissa website. You'll find all of the festive fare under the Holiday section, featuring packs of 25, 50, and 100, ranging from $30 to $135. For National Cupcake Day on Dec. 15, the brand is running a special for $20 off the 100-pack of Holiday Cupcakes, which features 15 flavors. You can use the code "PARTYTIME2019" at checkout to save $20 off the normal price of $120.

Other packs available include a Vegan Seasonal Collection — which includes flavors like Magic Cookie Bar, Maple Cinnamon Bun, and Dark Chocolate Coconut. They start at $42 for a 25-pack — and a Merry Christmas Red 25-Pack Gift Box, which lets you fill the festive box with an assortment of cupcakes from the limited-edition holiday flavors as well as some fan favorites.

Courtesy of Baked By Melissa

Shipping costs depend on how you want to receive the cupcakes. Baked By Melissa's options include nationwide shipping, Manhattan delivery for those addresses below 110th Street, or in-store pickup in New York and New Jersey. There's free pick-up at the brand's 14 locations with a $20 minimum order. The flat-rate shipping cost for any online order is $15.95 for standard shipping (arrives within one to two days). Expedited and Saturday arrival cost $24.95 and $34.95, respectively. Baked By Melissa suggests selecting an arrival date one to two days before you need the cupcakes, just in case there are any delays.

These festive bites are only available through Jan. 2, 2020, so make sure you order yours before they're all gone.