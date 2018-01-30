'Bachelor' Arie Licked A Bowling Ball On A Group Date & Twitter Is Absolutely Losing It

Guys, something weird happened during Week 5 on The Bachelor. Arie took the ladies on a group date to a bowling alley. That is weird, but not what I'm talking about. Arie licked a bowling ball on the group date, and Twitter is so grossed out. You read that right, ARIE LICKED A STRANGE BALL AT A BOWLING ALLEY AND IT WAS DISGUSTING.

Arie and the contestants headed down to Fort Lauderdale to enjoy some fun in the sun, ocean views, and warmer temperatures. Unfortunately, no one in the group date got to experience these things because they went to a bowling alley. The ladies were split into two teams and got ready for a showdown. The game came with some pretty high stakes — the winning team got to spend the rest of the evening with Arie. All of this was overshadowed by one very bizzaro moment when Arie licked a bowling ball. Why did you do it, Arie? WHY?

More to come.