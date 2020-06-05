Baby Archie's Reported First Words Will Make You Smile

Archie is one babbling little baby boy. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have had their hands full since welcoming their son on May 6, 2019 — but in a good way. The tot is already talking up a storm and baby Archie's reported first words will bring a smile to your face.

Archie just celebrated his milestone first birthday with Harry and Meghan in California, and it seems the little boy is ready to keep the party going. “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’” a source told Us Weekly of what Archie is currently up to.

He's all about game time, too. “He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks," the source added.

It's no surprise that two of Archie's first words were "book" and "dog." After all, Meghan, Harry, and Archie appear to be big into reading together. In a sweet video for Archie's birthday, the tot sat on his mom's lap while she read Duck! Rabbit! to him in support of Save The Children UK. Archie was all ears and listened intently while Harry filmed and laughed in the background. Meghan remained animated as she narrated the adorable children's story. You can check out the video below.

As for Archie's love of animals, Meghan is a major supporter of animal welfare, and the family even has two dogs of their own at home. Ahead of their move to California before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Meghan and Archie spent a lot of time outdoors taking walks with their canines. The Duchess of Sussex and her son were often spotted strolling in Vancouver with the pups.

From the reports, it seems Archie is thriving in California with his parents and very much enjoying his new near-toddler stage of life.