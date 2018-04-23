For those of you who haven't heard the devastating news, Swedish DJ and producer Avicii died three days ago on April 20. He was only 28 years old. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist wrote in a statement. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given." Now Avicii's esx-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has taken to Instagram to share her reaction to the devastating news.

Along with an album of photos from what one can only assume was their time shared together in love, she wrote:

Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔 #ripavicii#avicii@avicii

Goldberg then went on to post a screenshot of a text conversation shared between the two along with the caption "#ripavicii#avicii."

Based on the photos of them enjoying life together and the loving screenshot, it becomes abundantly clear that the two must have been very much in love. The pain she must be going through at this time is truly unimaginable.

Goldberg isn't the only one mourning the loss of the world renowned Grammy-nominated musician who blessed us with songs such as " "Le7els" and "Wake Me Up."

Charlie Puth took to Twitter to share his remorse. "Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like," he wrote. "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best."

Calvin Harris also turned to Twitter to share his sentiments. "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," he tweeted. "My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x."

Everyone's new favorite pop star Dua Lipa also expressed her grief on Twitter writing, "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x."

While Avicii's death was undoubtedly premature, the 28-year-old had been suffering with health problems for years, one of those problems being acute pancreatitis, which ultimately led to his gallbladder and appendix being removed in 2014. About two years ago, in the beginning of 2016, he took to his website to announce that he was retiring from touring.

"I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist," he wrote in what Time described as a "lengthy letter to his fans" back in 2016. "I will however never let go of music. I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. One part of me can never say never, I could be back… but I won’t be right back."

"The scene was not for me," he went on to explain to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me."

Our love and prayers go out to Avicii and all of the many loved ones he left behind.

