The sun is in Leo, which is the sun's favorite zodiac sign to be in. During Leo season — which began on July 22 and will end on Aug. 23 — the cosmos shine with a sparkling warmth that makes everyone feel more confident, creative, and romantic. That makes it the perfect time for you to stop doubting yourself and start embracing your inner strength. Leo season is about coming out of your cage and coming back to life. Even though every sign will feel inspired by this energy, August 5, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs in particular. If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you're about to feel majorly blessed by the astrological transits taking place this week.

With both the sun and Venus in Leo, this is a time of some seriously resplendent vibes. You'll be filled with self-love, charged with courage, and eager to show off all your talents. Your love life is enchanted by the same energy. On Aug. 7, the sun will form a trine with expansive and optimistic Jupiter, which will only enhance this energy and encourage growth. By Aug. 8, Venus will also form a trine with Jupiter, making it the perfect time to expand your relationships and fill your heart with love and beauty. With Mercury retrograde behind you, the experiences and connections you make have the power to be long-lasting. Plus, by the end of the week, on Aug. 11, Jupiter will officially station direct after a long and introspective retrograde period. This means that Jupiter will resume its mission to make everything in your life bigger and more pronounced. You've done all the spiritual work. Now, it's time to see it in action.

Here's how astrology will affect the following zodiac signs this week:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Feeling More Alive And More Creative Than Ever

You have the power to harness some powerfully creative energy this week. With the sun in your fifth house of fun and pleasure as it forms a trine with Jupiter, this week is radiating color, music, light, and love. Whether you feel like writing poetry or getting together with your friends to go dancing, this energy will make you feel like expressing yourself.

When Venus and Jupiter form the same trine, you can expect to feel more romantic and open to positive connections with others. This is a beautiful week to go on a date or spend time with friends.

Leo: You're Bursting At The Seams With So Much Growth

Prepare to feel larger than life and more in love with yourself than ever. If you've been feeling down in the dumps, it's time to embrace a boost in your confidence that can take you far. When the sun forms a trine with Jupiter, it will light up your sense of self. Use this energy to help you accomplish exactly what you set out to and bravely go where you've never gone before. Surround yourself with people who love and admire you.

You'll feel more attractive than ever when Venus and Jupiter also form a trine. If people are scrambling to make plans with you or ask you out, don't be shocked.

Sagittarius: Your Experiences Are Shining With Positivity

This week, your vision is expanding and you're seeing all the possibilities that stand before you. When the sun forms a trine with Jupiter, you'll feel a hunger for unforgettable experiences that leave you with a deeper meaning of life. Stay open to opportunities because there's adventure awaiting you in unexpected places.

You never know who you'll meet on this adventure, either. A summer romance may be just what you're looking for, and when Venus and Jupiter form a trine, there's a chance that's exactly what you'll find.