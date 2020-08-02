Another week, another opportunity to check your horoscope and hope for good news. And with the sun in passionate, creative, and lively Leo, it's good vibes all around. Leo season is the sun's favorite season, and it represents everything that summer is about: romance, fun, vacation, indulgence, and self-expression. Though there's something special for everyone to love about summer, if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Aries, Cancer, or Leo, then you're loving it all the more, because August 3, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

This week is radiating power and astrological intensity, but that only makes it that much more exciting. It all begins with a clarifying full moon in Aquarius on August 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This full moon will give you a clear perspective of everything that's going on in your life. It will also be filled with shakeups, thanks to a square with unpredictable Uranus that might just rock your world. The only thing you can expect is the unexpected, so let go and let the universe do its thing. It's the only thing you can do.

A full moon isn't the only major thing happening this week. After all, Mercury — planet of communication — leaves behind tearful Cancer and enters audacious Leo on August 4. Also, Venus — planet of love and friendship — is finally leaving behind fickle Gemini and entering sentimental Cancer on August 7. These astrological shifts will feel like a breath of fresh air because both Venus and Mercury spent early summer retrograde.

Shutterstock

Aries: You're In The Mood To Live It Up And Have A Good Time

No one is having a better time than you right now, Aries. After all, the sun is in your fifth house of fun, pleasure, creativity, and romance. You're the living embodiment of everything that summer is all about. What have you always wanted to do but you never gave yourself permission to do it? What responsibilities are you ready to leave behind in favor of more exciting pursuits? While you shouldn't forget to do the important things, the cosmos are giving you permission to lessen your workload and treat yourself.

Cancer: You're Feeling More Attractive Than Ever Before

If everyone is stopping in their tracks to check you out, it's not a coincidence. You're feeling more attractive and you're enjoying the look of your own reflection. This is all thanks to the fact that alluring Venus just entered your first house of the self. It's rejuvenating your looks and making you feel sexier than ever. But this isn't just about your appearance, Cancer. Not only are people more interested in taking you out on virtual dates and FaceTimes, they're also more interested in becoming your best friend. Bask in all the attention, Cancer, because you know you love it.

Leo: It's Your Party And You Can Cry If You Want To

It's your birthday, Leo. This season is about you and no one else. There's never another time of year that makes you feel more confident and in love with yourself than when the sun is in Leo. This week, you're feeling a little bit more emotional than usual, because a full moon is rising in your seventh house of partnerships, reminding you to not just think about yourself, but also to consider how you can be a better person to others. However, feeling emotional isn't a bad thing. You're being reminded of how much you love the people in your life and how loved you are in return.