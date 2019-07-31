Falling in love or lust is practically a summertime staple. Whether you find a new crush at your local beach or a cute hookup during one of your overseas vacations, the warm weather can be the perfect breeding ground for romance. And, as luck would have it, these three signs will have the most romantic August 2019: Aries, Aquarius, and Pisces. Chances are, they're already feeling the love.

Leo season — which started on July 23 and ends on Aug. 22 — is all about living your authentic truth and tapping into your inner child; hence, the essence of this astrological season serves as a reminder to follow your heart.

Of course, romance, passion, and all sorts of cinematic entertainment are some of Leo's favorite things... but what about Virgo season? (After all, this astrological season kicks off on Aug. 23.) The zodiac wheel is infinite, but each zodiac sign carries some of the characteristics of the sign before it. In the case of Virgo season, for instance, you will learn how to put your unique individuality and colorful passions into motion. This Mercury-ruled season is about productivity, order, and meticulous details. So once you find the things that bring you joy during Leo season, Virgo will put its durability to the test.

On that note, here's what's in store for Aries, Aquarius and Pisces this month:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're As Flirtatious As Ever

With the sun, Mars, and Venus sashaying through your flamboyant fifth house of romance, charisma, and smoldering passions for the majority of the month, you'll feel as charismatic as ever. This area of your chart belongs to theatrical Leo, so it's both attention-seeking and highly entertaining. The sun is the planetary ruler of this astrological house, so you'll get lots of attention from your admirers.

Once the planets make their way into your orderly sixth house during Virgo season, there will also be opportunities for love within your day-to-day routine. Headed to the gym or need to run a quick errand? You better prepare yourself because you never know who you might bump into, Aries.

Aquarius: You're Feeling More Romantic Than Usual

Who are you kidding, Aquarius? Despite your reputation for being almost too independent and emotionally detached, you more than anyone love to be adored. So don't act like you don't live for compliments and attention, because you most certainly do. Besides, Leo is your polar opposite sign, so you both technically share the same astrological DNA — with the exception that Leo prefers to hog the spotlight and you would much rather start a revolution with the masses.

With the sun, Venus, and Mars setting the date via your committed seventh house of partnerships and interpersonal connections, you'll be in the mood for romance and one-on-one time, too! Single? Your admirers will likely find you irresistible during this time. Although, for those of you who are coupled up, this celestial plethora of all things Leo could also rekindle the spark between you and your significant other. Hang on tight, Aquarius. Once these planets reach your sultry eighth house of sex during Virgo season, you'll be all about the body language (if you know what I mean).

Pisces: You're Feeling The Love On The Daily

Leo season activates your responsible sixth house of day-to-day routine and due diligence. With the sun, Venus, and Mars igniting this area of your chart, there will be opportunities for romance in the places you'd least expect it. Mundane spots such as the gym, work, and even doctors' offices are targets for Cupid's arrows. Although, aside from opportunities for romantic love, this is also an excellent time to do what you love and love what you do.

Wait, it gets better. Once the sun, Mars, and Venus enter your committed seventh house of relationships during Virgo season, you'll be craving some one-on-one time with your significant other. Single? Virgo season will likely remind you why you're a hopeless romantic in the first place. However, try not to be so critical; Virgo is incredibly analytical, so you might suddenly feel the insatiable need to critique your partners. Pick your battles, Pisces.