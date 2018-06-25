It's hard to keep track of all of the excellent deals that are out there, especially when it seems like a new one pops up every day. I can tell you that right now, ASOS and Urban Outfitters' sales are so good that they're two you definitely do not want to miss. Seeing as summer just officially started, both retailers have slashed prices on a ton of their springtime products, meaning you can score warm weather clothing at crazy deals. Because is there really that big of a difference between spring and summer clothing aside from light jackets and rain gear? (Not in my book.)

From dresses and sunglasses to sneakers and tops, the items within each sale are as varied as they are rad. Into the '90s grunge aesthetic? There's a perfect leopard print mini dress for you below. Is bohemian more your style? You'll love a certain balloon sleeve crop top. Of course the 10 items I selected only represent a fraction of what ASOS and Urban Outfitters are each offering so I suggest heading to the sites and sifting through the savings yourself. Happy shopping!

Baby, One More Time

You've heard time and time again how mini sunglasses are the "it" shade of the summer and as redundant as it may be at this point, I couldn't agree more. Bigger is certainly not always better. This pair of itty bitty specs, which feature tortoise frames and a streamlined shape, have a retro coolness that's hard to beat

Double Down

Slightly sweet, slightly sexy, this double-tie blouse encapsulates the best of both worlds. It features relaxed ruffles, sweet lace detailing, and a super fiery hue. What's not to love?

Go For Gingham

If posh picnic is your aesthetic, this navy gingham dress likely will be too. It features a strapless silhouette (perfect for avoiding tan lines in) and a sweet bow detail. Pair it with white sneakers and gold hoops like above for an especially chill look.

Straight Up Masterpieces

Created in collaboration with New York-based artist Shantell Martin, these sneakers are equal part clothing and art. Pair them with basically anything and they'll look ace — especially so with denim and a cool black top.

In Full Bloom

The ditsy floral top of all ditsy floral tops. I love it for its cropped silhouette, billowy sleeves, and criss-cross bodice design. Whether you want to wear it with a maxi skirt for a sweeter look or edge it up with black leather shorts and heeled booties, this top will look killer no matter how you style it.

Sweater Weather?

I might be in the minority here, but I personally love sweater shorts. Comfy, stretchy, and just plain cool, they're the closest things to my pajamas that are acceptable to wear in public.

To The Maxi

Another boho piece, this silky maxi skirt features a delicate floral pattern and silky texture. Its muted color palette featuring white flowers lends itself well to pairing with graphic tees.

Cool Cat

I told all you fellow '90s enthusiasts you'd love it! It's slinky, it's edgy, it's sexy — Blondie would approve!

X Marks The Spot

If you're headed somewhere with a slight chill in the air for vacation this year, this oversize denim jacket should be your extra layer. Featuring lace-up sleeve details, it's a step above your average baby blues.

Seeing Spots

If this suit doesn't scream Miami then I don't know what does. From its hot pink palette to its spotty print to its ultra cheeky cut, it's flirty cool at its finest. If thongs aren't your thing, fear not — this suit also comes in bikini style.