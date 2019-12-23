If you're looking for a last-minute sale to help you get your holiday style on point, thank the shopping gods, because ASOS has you covered. ASOS' holiday sale is happening right now, and it includes tons of pieces for up to 70% off, so there's never been a better time to buy. Still looking for the perfect New Year's Eve dress? Got you covered. Maybe a gorgeous coat to rock in the new year? Plenty of options. Consider this permission to treat yourself to whatever catches your eye.

With gift-giving season in full swing, it's important to prioritize shopping for your loved ones, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself, too! A lot of brands wait until after the holidays to mark down prices, but ASOS is generous enough to offer major savings in advance, so you can wear your new pieces to all the holiday parties you snagged invites to. Lucky you! If you're in need of a little shopping inspo, read on for some of the best items in the sale, all under $50.

The ASOS DESIGN Long Sleeve Velvet Smock Dress ($31, originally $48, ASOS) is exactly the kind of dress that's begging to be paired with over-the-knee boots and a cute headband:

But I'm also a huge fan of the embellished details on the ASOS DESIGN Curve Long Sleeve Plunge Velvet Mini Dress in Gold Stud ($19, originally $48, ASOS):

As far as kicks go, the London Rebel Chunky Sneaker in White ($45, originally $78, ASOS) will amp up any and all athleisure outfits worn in the new year:

Oh, and BTW, mini bags are still in for 2020, so you might as well grab the ASOS DESIGN Micro Grab Bag with Curved Flap and Detachable Strap ($17, originally $24, ASOS), too:

If you're in the market for a new coat, the ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Brushed Coat in Pink ($39, originally $111, ASOS) couldn't be cuter, and it's available in sizes zero through 14:

To shop the above and more while the sale is still on, head over to the ASOS site.