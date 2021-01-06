Watching High School Musical is basically a rite of passage for kids at this point. The 2006 Disney Channel movie became a lasting pop-cultural touchstone for both millennials and Gen Z upon its premiere, spawning two sequels in the following years. But one Wildcat legacy may not discover the power of Sharpay Evans until later in life, because Ashley Tisdale said she won't watch High School Musical with her daughter once she's born.

Tisdale announced her first pregnancy back in September by posting some cute photos with her husband, Chris French. A month later, she revealed she's expecting a baby girl. At the start of 2021, Tisdale got real about preparing to welcome her daughter to the world, including speculating on when she thinks her daughter can meet her well-known alter-ego, Sharpay. Tisdale revealed in an interview with People that she isn't a fan of watching her own movies and shows, so she can't picture herself turning on High School Musical to watch with her kid.

"Personally, I don't watch my own stuff," Tisdale said. "My husband has hardly seen anything that I'm in. I think I just showed him High School Musical this year, and we've been married six years at this point. And that wasn't even the full movie."

Tisdale clarified that she isn't going to go out of her way to keep her daughter from watching the movie, but she feels it would be too strange to sit down and show her a completely different side of herself. "I'm not going to be like, 'Don't watch it.' I just don't know if that's something... I look completely different. It feels like a different lifetime!" she said.

In the 15 years since first playing Sharpay, Tisdale has grown and changed a lot, and the spoiled blonde diva is clearly a far cry from what Tisdale is like in real life. She admitted her young niece didn't even recognize her when she watched High School Musical for the first time. "My niece was like, 'That's my aunt?,'" she said, before adding: "Yeah, I don't see myself watching myself with my child. That's just not who I am."

It sounds like Tisdale's daughter is just going to have to stumble across High School Musical on her own someday.