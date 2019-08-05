You'd think that, of everyone, your mom would be able to put a rumor about you to rest once and for all. Unfortunately, Ashley Benson's mom's reaction to Cara Delevingne engagement rumors didn't quite have that same effect. If anything, her reaction made things even more confusing.

Rumors that Delevingne and Benson were engaged started on July 9 when People reported the two were spotted waltzing around St. Tropez wearing rings on that finger. Needless to say, fans freaked out.

And soon after the engagement rumors, rumors started to come out about the two actually having gotten married. On the morning of August 3, The Sun claimed that Delevingne and Benson reportedly tied the knot in an Elvis-themed chapel in Las Vegas.

“They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other," the owner of the chapel, Michael Kelly, reportedly told The Sun on August 4. “They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces."

And he reportedly didn't stop there. “You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun," Kelly reportedly continued. "They wanted it simple, quiet and easy.”

Hm. OK, so now that you're up to speed on all of the rumors about their relationship status, here's an update from Benson's mom. Neither Benson nor Delevingne commented on the rumors, but Benson's mom took to Instagram on July 9 to post a screenshot of text that said, "how easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."

For those of you who weren't keeping up, the day Benson's mom posted this cryptic Instagram just so happens to also be the day the rumors about Benson and Delevingne being engaged started swirling about. So, yeah, while we don't know for sure, she could have definitely been referring to that.

And if Benson's mom was already skeptical that they were engaged, there's a good chance she'd also be skeptical of news that they got married.

And she wouldn't be alone. On August 4, E! News reported that a source told them that Benson and Delevingne are not, in fact, legally married. E! News went on to say that they were unable to find any sort of license for their marriage in the Las Vegas public records. So, yeah, odds are the two really aren't married.

That being said, the same source also told E! News that Benson and Delevingne had "a friendship ceremony about a year ago." No, I'm not sure what that is, either. But, hey, it sounds kind of nice, right? A ceremony to celebrate a lifetime of friendship? Sounds lovely.

Benson and Delevingne first went public with their relationship on June 14 when Delevingne posted a video of the two of them sharing a steamy make-out session on Instagram. "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," Delevingne told E! News on June 17 of her thought process before posting the video. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Whether or not they're married, the good news is the two seem to be happily in love. Isn't that all that matters?