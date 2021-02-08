Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Have Reportedly Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

After less than one year of dating, Ashley Benson & G-Eazy have reportedly split, according to sources who reportedly spoke to E! News and Us Weekly on Feb. 8. While neither Benson nor G-Eazy have yet publicly responded to the news, they have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all traces of each other from their profiles. The rumored split comes just weeks after a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly that the pair was in a "great place."

"Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them," the source reportedly explained to Us Weekly on Jan. 14. "It looks like they are in it for the long haul."

The insider reportedly continued, "They have been staying in L.A. at her house mostly and have been to Miami for vacation. They have a very normal life together. They cook, work out, go on hikes, and have friends over for dinner. When they're together, they are very affectionate and there is a ton of sexual chemistry between them."

In August 2020, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Benson was photographed rocking what looked like a massive ring on that finger. (At the time, Elite Daily reached out to the stars' reps for comment on their rumored engagement, but didn't hear back.)

Benson and G-Eazy were first romantically linked in May of 2020, just shortly after she parted ways with ex Cara Delevingne. That April, they collaborated on a cover of "Creep" by Radiohead.

"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," G-Eazy gushed to Entertainment Tonight in an October 2020 interview. "Obviously, she's a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that's very innate to her given that's not her first job or what she's known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

If the rumors are true and they are, in fact, broken up, I hope that the two are doing their best to heal and move on.