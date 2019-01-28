Noah Centineo, the internet's boyfriend, can't get enough of high school rom-coms, so he made one himself! The actor made his directorial debut with a new music video that he also co-stars in, and ARTY's "Save Me Tonight" music video starring Noah Centineo and Lily Collins is a sweet little story about tackling bullies. The premise is this: Lily Collins moves to a new town and starts school at a new high school. She's bullied by people who are very clearly in their late 20s and not high school (I mean, that's basically everyone in all of Centineo's movies too, so no shade), then she makes some new friends who help her get back at said bullies. High school.

The video starts off with Collins packing up a moving truck with her friend and then starting her first day at the new school. Literally the second she walks in the door (I'm not exaggerating this — it literally happens the second she walks in), a bully knocks her books out of her hands. And who shows up to help her gather her things/feel a little better? You guessed it: Noah Centineo. And he's dressed in an outfit right out of Peter Kavinsky's closet.

Collins continues to get bullied throughout the video, then Centineo and his buddies devise a plan to get back at them by shooting a bunch of brightly colored dust all over them. Naileeeddddd it.

You can check out the full "Save Me Tonight" music video here.

You tell those bullies, Lily and Noah!!

Centineo had previously teased the arrival of the music video on his Instagram.

He shared this behind-the-scenes shot of him, Collins, and the rest of the crew working on the music video and captioned it, "1.25.19," aka the day of the video's release. They're all lookin' hella joyful in the photo, so that's nice. Good for them. Make that art.

Truth to be told, I'm a bit upset this video doesn't star Lana Condor! I know, I know, those two can't be in everything together, but I won't stop shipping them and neither should you!! Although, Condor did basically say that we should stop shipping them together.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Condor admitted that she and Centineo felt a ~spark~ between them when they first started hanging out before To All The Boys I've Loved Before started filming.

"We had just got back from a hot yoga class, and we went to his apartment and we ordered pizza, and it's kind of like, oh — hot yoga, pizza... and it was right before we shot the movie," Condor said.

"So just getting to know each other," Fallon added. "Did you feel something?"

"I felt something," she said. EEP. "I looked at him and I was like, 'Noah, it's not gonna happen between us.'" DAMN IT. Why, Lana?! Why are you doing this to me?!

"Because I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best friend professionals," she went on. "And so I was just like, 'It's not gonna happen,' and he's like, 'Yeah, it's not gonna happen.'"

She continued, "We kind of did what we did in To All The Boys, the movie. We made a contract and set boundaries. I'm so happy that we did that, because the movie turned out great, and now we're doing a sequel."

Ugh, fine. I guess the fact that you also have a longterm, serious boyfriend also means you and Centineo can't happen. Whatever. But does that mean you're not available for music videos about high school bullies?!