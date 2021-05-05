With its unmistakable green can, AriZona iced tea has been an affordable on-the-go thirst-quencher for years, and now the brand is ready to perk you up right at home. If you're looking for a new morning sip, AriZona Beverages is serving up coffee for the first time ever. Yep, AriZona Beverages' Sun Brew packaged coffee is now a ~thing~, and it may be the pick-me-up you didn't know you needed. Featuring a lineup of three blends (and aesthetic AF packaging) inspired by the state it's named after, AriZona's Sun Brew is here to join your morning routine.

Sun Brew Coffee launched on Wednesday, May 5, according to the brand, and there's so much to be excited about. Featuring three unique blends — Sedona, Cactus, and Snake Bite — made of 100% arabica coffee the lineup is available online and in-store at select retailers nationwide. Each blend of AriZona's Sun Brew Coffee features a unique flavor and an equally unique colorful package.

First up is the Snake Bite Blend, which is a medium roast coffee featuring beans from Colombia and a combination of citrus notes and sweet cocoa. Sun Brew's Cactus Blend is a medium-dark roast made with beans from Guatemala and Honduras, and it offers a nutty taste mixed with hints of sweet citrus. Finally, SunBrew's Sedona Blend uses beans sourced from Colombia, Brazil, and Peru, with chocolate flavor and nutty notes. Basically, you have plenty of options to get you going in the morning — and you might just get an Instagram-worthy pic out of it, too.

Courtesy of AriZona

Sun Brew coffee is available online in ground bag and K-Cups. Drink AriZona is selling the 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and 12-count boxes of K-Cups for $7.99 each. If you're grabbing Sun Brew Coffee from Amazon, a 12-ounce bag or 12-count pack of coffee pods is $9.99. You can also get multi-packs of the coffees, such as 2- and 3-packs of the ground coffee, for $14.99 and $21.99, respectively. Finally, you can grab a 6-count case of 12-ounce bags for $39.99.

You can also find Sun Brew coffee at select grocery store locations, and pricing will vary by retailer.

