We've made it to the Fantasy Suites, people, and things are getting serious. Arie threw out "the L word" on this week's dramatic episode of The Bachelor and it didn't even have the words "falling in" before it. It was just a straightforward old "I love you." Yup. After a date in Peru that involved staring at shrubbery, Arie told Lauren B. he loved her in an intense convo. The leading man explained,

I see that this is something that is hard for you at times. I get that. I’ve been in your shoes. I just want you to know that that night in Tuscany was really huge for me. it was the first time I really felt those emotions i hadn’t felt in a long time. it’s kind of crazy how quick and hard I fell for you. And it just makes me happy because you’re here. ... And I want you to know I’m confident in all this because I love you.

Whoa. The thing is, the night he's referring to in Tuscany is the night Lauren told him she loved him and he... walked away. Later we learned he was just so overcome with emotion, so it seems as though he's finally gathered his thoughts and gotten himself together enough to actually say those three magical words.

Cue a cover a Leann Rhymes' "How Do I Live" (no, they actually did that), because the Fantasy Date card is about to make its debut.

More to come...