All pop stars have a signature hairstyle they're wildly known for. Harry Styles is known for shaggy brown curls. Britney Spears is known for bright blonde hair. Ariana Grande is known for her super sleek, straight high ponytail. But maybe not anymore. Recently, Grande shared a rare curly-haired selfie, and she looks so different — and so good. Petition for this look to stay, please!

On Monday, March 30, Grande posted the shot to Instagram with the caption, "Get a load a dis." In the photo, Grande wears a tank top and rests her chin in her hand as her super curly hair — now below her shoulder — falls down her back and into her eyes. Back in February 2019, Grande gave fans another very rare glimpse at her naturally curly hair in the form of a quick Twitter video with a puppy filter over her face. At the time, she had a short set of bangs and the rest of her hair fell just below her shoulder. It's unclear if this most recent photo definitely shows Grande's natural hair, but given the difference in length, it's likely this really is Grande's hair in all its natural glory.

While we've all come to expect Grande's high ponytail, she singer has her own reasons for always wearing the style, which she shared in a Facebook post back in 2014, after fans start questioning her decision for the repeat style. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken," she wrote in the post. "I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)."

Thank u, next to literally anyone who feels "annoyed" for having to see Grande wear her high ponytail. She looks freaking fire with whatever hair she damn well pleases.