Ariana Grande may have almost been Dame Ariana Grande. Yup, Queen Elizabeth reportedly recently offered the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer damehood following the Manchester attack and Grande's benefit concert for the victims and survivors' families. You'd think that's an offer someone wouldn't refuse, but Ariana Grande's reported reaction to the Queen's damehood offer was more of a "thank u, next." Elite Daily reached out to Grande's and the royal family's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Totally kidding, Ariana Grande didn't say "thank u, next" to the freaking Queen of England, but she did reportedly politely decline the offer. According to The Sun, Grande, while moved by the gesture, felt it was too soon after the attack for her to be given the honor and that accepting it would be seen as inappropriate and insensitive.

“Ariana was flattered but said it was too soon," a source told the outlet. "She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families. She feared some affected might see it as insensitive. The committee wrote to her but she politely said no.” Another source echoed that sentiment, saying Grande felt it was just too soon to receive that kind of honor.

"She was deeply moved and honored," they said. "She didn’t decline it as such but explained it was not the right time to accept.”

Charlotte Hodgson, mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy who died in the attack, commented on Grande declining the offer. “It’s a lovely gesture," she said. "She’s right — maybe it is a bit too soon. She’s lovely and would never do anything to hurt any of us.”

In 2017, however, Grande did accept the honor of being made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said in a statement in July 2017,

She, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform. In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester.

Grande responded to the news on her Instagram on July 13, 2017, saying, "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you." She added a bee emoji to the end of the caption, as it's a symbol of Manchester's "worker bee" industrial past. She also got a tattoo of a bee behind her ear in honor of Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more were left injured during the Manchester attack on May 22, 2017. Just a few weeks later, Grande coordinated the One Love Manchester concert in an effort to raise money for the families affected. It ended up raising a total of $13 million. She went on an understandable hiatus after the attack, during which fans didn't hear much from her and she released no new music. The release of "No Tears Left To Cry" on April 20, 2018, marked her first new music since the attack, and the end of the music video features a touching tribute to Manchester via a worker bee flying past Grande.