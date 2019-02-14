Ariana Grande fans are saying "thank u, next" to one of her new songs. The Grande fandom has decided it's time to bump "7 Rings" out of the No. 1 spot on the music charts, and Ariana Grande's reaction to fans boycotting "7 Rings" is just as the surprising as the reason why fans are boycotting the song in the first place. Because it's not for the reason you might think (y'know, all the controversy surrounding the song because of accusations Grande found a little too much inspiration in Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" flow). Y'all, they are literally boycotting "7 Rings" so another of Grande's songs can debut at No. 1.

Grande dropped her second album in sixth months on Friday, Feb. 8. Thank U, Next is filled with single woman anthems like "7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," and the probably soon-to-be iconic "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." That's the song fans are trying to snag the No. 1 slot for, but the hilarious thing is that "7 Rings" currently occupies the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

Fans of Grande started tweeting about this goal of theirs, and Grande (who frequently tweets back at her fans) started responding.

"Break up with your rehearsals, we're bored," one fan tweeted.

"Y'all are so insane and funny i love u," Grande responded. "Nothings funnier than 'boycott seven rings'..... i can't lmao. whatever's meant to be will be, babies. i ain't goin nowhere #thankunext."

But Grande telling them to just let whatever's meant to happen happen went straight over fans' heads.

"We literally have a buwygf, m streaming party to block 7 ringswkdbekwk," one fan tweeted, making their goals hella clear.

"This is a wild time for us lmao," Grande tweeted back. "Do ur thing but like also how is this our problem rn ...... what the f*ck #thankunext."

You're right, Ari. Fans boycotting your current No. 1 single so another one of your songs can hit No. 1 is pretty damn wild. But hey, at least these tweets are fun?

Let's not forget that "Thank U, Next" the song is also currently on the Billboard chart at No. 7. So if Arianators are successful in this mission to make "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" No. 1, it'll most likely place Grande at three different spots in the Top 10. Kind of a big deal!

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" ended up being the music video Grande released when Thank U, Next dropped on Feb. 8.

She samples the *NSYNC song "It Makes Me Ill" (which happens to be my and Lance Bass' favorite) in the lyrics, and it's f*cking everything.

The "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" lyrics start off with Grande singing,

You got me some type of way (Hmm) / Ain't used to feelin' this way (Mmm-mmm) / I do not know what to say (Yeah, yeah) / But I know I shouldn't think about it / Took one f*ckin' look at your face (Hmm) / Now I wanna know how you taste (Mmm-mmm) / Usually don't give it away (Yeah, yeah) / But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then comes the pre-chorus.

Then I realized she's right there / And I'm at home like, 'Damn, this ain't fair'

And the chorus with a hook that will have you singing it for hours.

Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored / You can hit it in the mornin' (mornin') / Yeah, yeah, like it's yours / I know it ain't right / But I don't care (Care) / Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

It gets even better with verse two and the second pre-chorus.

This sh*t always happens to me (Yeah) / Why can't we just play for keeps? (Mmm-mmm) / Practically on my knees (Yeah, yeah) / But I know I shouldn't think about it / You know what you're doin' to me / You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah / Actin' all innocent, please / When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then you realized she's right there (Yeah) / And you're at home like, 'Damn, she can't compare'

Here we are with that catchy as hell chorus again.

Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored / You can hit it in the mornin' (mornin') / Yeah, yeah, like it's yours / I know it ain't right / But I don't care (Care) / Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

And now, we finally arrive at the best part of the song: the sample of *NSYNC's "It Makes Me Ill."

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to / But I only hate on her 'cause I want you / Say I'm trippin' if you feel like / But you without me ain't right (Ain't right) / You can call me crazy 'cause I want you / And I never even ever f*ckin' met you / Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right / But you without me ain't nice (Ain't nice, yeah)

INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS.

The song closes out with the chorus one last time (heh heh, Ariana Grande music humor) and some classic Grande riffing. I honestly think this song will debut at No. 1 without the help of the Arianators' boycott, but hey, whatever works for them.