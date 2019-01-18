Friends, are you ready for a head-scratcher? Because there is some new ~drama~ going on in the music world, and it involves rapper Soulja Boy and Ariana Grande's new song, "7 Rings." The song was released on Friday, Jan. 18, and fans basically bowed down to Grande for creating yet another hit. It's equal parts fun, catchy lyrics and a really good beat. Basically, it's Grande's way of proving that once more, she's crushed it. But Soulja Boy fans are telling everyone to hold up, because "7 Rings" sounds eerily familiar to a 2010 song from the rapper. You have to read the tweets accusing Ariana Grande of copying Soulja Boy to believe them... and then, you have to pick a side. Elite Daily reached out to Grande's team for comment on the Twitter buzz, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So here's the deal: Soulja Boy has recently stirred the pot a bit after appearing on Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club and essentially said that his music laid the groundwork for other artists, and that they should be giving him credit. He said,

They laughed at me! They said I killed hip-hop, and now they’re doing exactly what I did and I’m being shunned upon. I’m the reason y’all doing this. I’m the reason why all these artists have social media. Y’all should thank me. Every artist in the game, all y’all record labels, y’all owe me 5% bro.

He also individually called out artists like Drake and Tyga, and claimed that he made the "biggest comeback of 2018":

So. You can brush all of that info aside, but the Twitterverse certainly didn't, because now, there are some fans who believe that Grande's new song bares a striking resemblance to Soulja Boy's song, "Pretty Boy Swag," from nearly a decade ago. Which would then mean, of course, that his interview with The Breakfast Club might have had some actual weight behind it. Let's get to the bottom of this.

First, take a listen to Ariana Grande's song, "7 Rings":

Now, play Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag," and see whether you hear anything that Grande's"7 Rings" might have copied:

If you're going to ask me personally whether or not I hear the similarities, the answer that I'm going to give is just a pretty big shrug. I mean, I don't really hear it, but that's not to say that others don't, and clearly, there's proof of that on Twitter:

One Twitter user said it best, however, kindly informing everyone that technically, if Ariana Grande copied "7 Rings" from Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag," then that means that BOTH songs copied the true original track, The Sound of Music's "My Favorite Things":

At the very least, we know that Grande's title is completely her own, as she previously explained that it came from a "rough day in NYC" where she took her six friends to Tiffany's and bought them all rings. Grande tweeted,

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b*tch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.

So I guess take that, Soulja Boy?