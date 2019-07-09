It might feel like we all know everything there is to know about that moment they were together for that brief, beautiful point in pop culture history, but Ariana Grande’s quote about Pete Davidson in Vogue sheds new light on their relationship. Grande is on the cover of the magazine's August 2019 issue, and in the interview, she gets super honest about two of her most notable exes, Davidson and Mac Miller. In fact, she admits that she met Davidson while trying to escape Los Angeles after her breakup with Miller by joining her friends in New York.

“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction," she shared. "It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him."

OK, let's unpack that for a second here because it's a pretty powerful statement. Grande fully admits that, first and foremost, Davidson was just a "distraction" from what she was going through with her breakup with Miller. She also admits that she "didn't know him." That being said, she also maintains that she "loved him." TBH, I think many of us can relate to this. It's what happens when you wind up accidentally falling for your rebound.

Grande believes she fell into the trap because she's generally naive when it comes to matters of the heart. "I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist," she told Vogue. "I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Shortly following the breakup, Davidson admitted he, too, might not be the wisest person when it comes to love. On Oct. 20, 2018, during a stand-up performance alongside Judd Apatow called Judd & Pete for America, Davidson reportedly joked about his decision to get matching tattoos with Grande.

"So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent of it said yes," he began. "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that sh*t man. They're literally f*cking haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f*ck that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

Grande didn't necessarily take well to Davidson talking about their breakup during performances, even taking to Twitter to call him out with a harsh subtweet. "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote.

That being said, Grande put her split with Davidson (and all of her other exes) out in the open when she released the banger of the century, "thank u, next."

She calls him out by name in the song, saying: "Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful." In the music video, she even heavily hints that Davidson has a large wiener. No, seriously. Watch the video for yourself here and see if you can spot it:

So, yes, she admitted he was just a "distraction," but she also told the entire world he has a large schlong. I guess it all evens out in the end?