Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez had sweet VMAs moment that viewers didn't get to see on TV. To fans' surprise, Gomez was at Grande's side when she filmed her pre-recorded her debut performance of "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga. Apparently, after she was done filming, the lovebirds went home together, as seen in Ariana Grande's post-VMAs Instagram. The PDA-filled post is a rare treat for fans wanting to see more interactions between the pair.

Every time the singer shares a picture with her boyfriend, fans can't help but feel giddy seeing her so happy. The Grande and the luxury real estate agent announced their relationship on May 8 along with the arrival of Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Since the track is a romantic song, the stars enlisted some of Hollywood's biggest couples, like Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, as well as Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, to appear in the video. In the clip's last few seconds, Grande revealed she had a new man in her life with a cute kiss.

Grande's "Stuck With U" video made such a huge impact with fans that it was up for several VMAs nominations. It ended up winning Best Music Video From Home at the ceremony on Aug. 30, while Grande and Gaga's "Rain On Me" took home Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography. The "Thank U, Next" singer obviously had a big night, and to top it off, she also performed "Rain On Me" live with Gaga for the first time at the VMAs.

"Thank u so much for having me @ladygaga i love u with all my heart always. u were so beyond brilliant tonight. so grateful to have been a part of this with u. & thank u again @mtv. 🖤 :)," Grande wrote in her post-VMAs Instagram.

Fans who scrolled through all of Grande's pictures would see she shared her favorite moments throughout the night, including going home hand-in-hand with Gomez.

It's incredible to see Grande and Gomez so head over heels for each other.