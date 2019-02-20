If you're not familiar with singer Ariana Grande, then you've either been living under a rock, or living without the internet. She's not only super talented, but super popular as well, and her fan following is essentially off-the-charts. But being so famous definitely has its drawbacks – including the fact that every detail of your life is watched (and sometimes criticized) by the public. Our girl recently spoke to James Corden about everything that's been going on, and honestly, Ariana Grande's personal life update is somewhat surprising and definitely unexpected.

Making an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with host James Cordon, Grande candidly revealed what it's like to live in her shoes. While chatting with Grande, Cordon congratulated her on her no. 1 album, Thank U, Next, and talked about how she achieved Beatles-level status recently by securing the top three spots on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart — you know, no big deal.

Grande noted that she thought the news was a joke, but then agreed that receiving that title was "really wild."

When Cordon asked how she felt after hearing the news, Grande replied, "I think it's so funny. I thought it was hilarious. When I woke up, I thought it was like, an edit one of my fans made."

Nope, no joke girl. You did the damn thing.

"This is so weird and crazy. I'll take a break after this," Grande continued. "I'll go away for a little. I promise," she told Cordon, also saying that she was "tired of my voice."

You and you alone, Ari.

But then she opened up and revealed that, outside of her professional work, she doesn't have much free time to enjoy to herself.

"Honestly, I was so excited you asked me to do this today because I usually don't have anything to do other than just make songs and rehearse and that's it," the Sweetener singer said. "Personal life still nonexistent."

I mean, my personal life is also nonexistent, but that's because I cancel plans to sit on the couch. So I feel like I can't exactly relate to Grande's lack of free time.

She continued, telling Cordon, "My mom wants to take me out to dinner, but I want to go to the studio. So I think I'm just going to head to the studio."

So instead of going out and celebrating an iconic achievement, Ariana Grande will instead go to the studio to... work some more.

Again, can't relate.

Cordon then surprised Grande by bringing out a Billboard Top 100 cake as a way of congratulating her on such a legendary accomplishment, and she looked at the cake so lovingly, which is finally something that I can relate with:

YouTube

Because you truly can't look at dessert any other way than with deep, deep appreciation.

Towards the end of the interview, though, Cordon said some very kind words and told Grande that she should be immensely proud of herself.

"After everything you've been through this past 12 months, I think it is a wonderful thing and you should enjoy this moment and be incredibly proud," he said, and now I'm going to go find a piece of cake to cry with.

You can watch the whole thing go down in the clip below, but I'm just going to give you a friendly reminder that you should be somewhere near a place that sells desserts, because that cake is going to make you hungry, y'all:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Let's all raise our glasses (or forks) to our girl for making music history!