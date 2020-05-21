Ariana Grande is remembering the victims of 2017's Manchester Arena bombing. May 22 marks the anniversary of the tragedy, and she isn't letting it pass by without sending her love to those all those affected. Ariana Grande's Instagram for the third anniversary of the Manchester attack was emotional but beautiful.

On May 22, 2017, Grande was finishing up a concert at the Manchester Arena in the UK when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the venue's foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more. Three years after the tragedy, the tragedy and it lasting effects are still top of mind for Grande.

Ari shared her message to her fans via Instagram stories. "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” she wrote. “Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend.”

“My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always," she added along with a bee emoji, which became a symbol of hope after the attack.

Grande has been incredibly open about how deeply the tragedy affected her. In November 2018, in her docuseries Dangerous Woman Diaries, she penned a letter to the victims of the tragedy.

“I’m writing to you this February 22, 2018. It’s been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” she said.

She went on to say the city of Manchester will always have a special place in her heart. "The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. Like a handprint on my heart, I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life," Grande said.

We're sending love to all of those affected by the tragedy.