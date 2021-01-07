Ariana Grande got engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in December 2020 after nearly a year of dating, but supposedly, the pop star's inner circle has their doubts. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Ariana Grande's friends reportedly think she "rushed" her engagement to the real estate broker, especially, since it's only been two years since she called it quits with her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson. But despite what happened in the past, the ET source reportedly claims Grande feels ready to become Ms. Gomez and start this new chapter in her life. "Ariana and Dalton have been spending a ton of time together since getting engaged and keeping things pretty low-key and private," the source reportedly added. "They're mainly keeping to themselves and just enjoying their time together."

Grande and Gomez reportedly feel "very in love right now," even though her friends "are skeptical that the relationship will ultimately be short lived" because their "engagement was somewhat rushed," per the insider. But when Grande announced she and Gomez were taking things to the next level, I couldn't help but feel happy for them, especially when she showed off her new diamond ring on Instagram with the caption, "Forever n then some." Swoon!

Apparently, Grande reportedly even moved to the Hollywood Hills amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for her beau. "It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," a source reportedly claimed to People in December 2020. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

Although Grande's friends are reportedly concerned about her relationship with Gomez, the source for People reportedly claimed he's seems like a perfect match. "He is very focused on work and [is] low-key," the insider reportedly claimed in reference to Gomez. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace." The insider also mentioned Grande's family is reportedly "very happy" she's marrying Gomez. "Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," the insider reportedly added. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way."

Even if some people are worried for Grande, I'm happy that she's found love again after that devastating breakup with Davidson.