It's a bitter-sweet day for rap fans. On Saturday, Jan. 19, late rapper Malcolm McCormick a.k.a. Mac Miller would be turning 27 years old. Fans are still mourning the "Self Care" musician after his untimely death in September of 2018, and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande is missing him, too. From time to time, Grande still posts a throwback photo or message about Miller, letting fans know that he's always on her mind. Now, Ariana Grande's birthday post for Mac Miller shows that she's thinking about her former boyfriend on the special day. Elite Daily reached out to Grande's team for further comment on the tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Grande and Miller dated for two years before calling it quits around May 2018. At the time, both artists posted loving and thoughtful messages about the other, letting fans know there was nothing hostile or negative lingering between them. And after Miller's unexpected death, Grande seemed to take the loss hard as she broke things off with then-fiancé Pete Davidson, canceled many of her live performances, and even gave him a sweet shout-out in "Thank U, Next."

On Saturday, Jan. 19, it appeared like her late boyfriend was at the forefront of her thoughts as Grande posted a simple but heartbreaking tweet in honor of his birthday.

"[M]iss u," she wrote.

Grande didn't refer to her former beau by name and the singer's rep didn't immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for clarification on who the tweet was about, but she also shared a black-and-white collage of the onetime couple on her Instagram Story that hinted that he was on her mind on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Instagram/Ariana Grande

As usual, her Arianators are rallying around the Sweetener star in support while also sharing their memories of the late rapper.

For as much love as Grande and Miller clearly had, their breakup was sadly fraught with drama. Shortly after their split, Miller was allegedly arrested for a DUI after running his G-Wagon into a pole in San Fernando Valley and fleeing the scene. Elite Daily previously reached out to McCormick's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After that, haters circled back on Grande, suggesting her decision to split with Miller was the driving factor behind his risky behavior. Grande responded by posting the following note:

How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them. I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that.

Elite Daily also reached out to Mac Miller's team regarding the claims in Grande's tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

At the time TMZ announced Miller's death, Grande posted a simple tribute photo on her Instagram account. The black and white picture was of Miller looking up at the person holding the camera (presumably Grande) and had no caption.

Grande also famously gave Miller a shoutout in her hit song, "Thank U, Next" which mentions her other famous past relationships, too. In the opening lyrics, she talks about her past boyfriends and what she took away from those relationships. The lyrics go:

Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm' / Cause he was an angel

Her birthday message clearly reflects this sentiment.

Surely, fans are keeping both Malcolm and Ari in their heart and minds today and their music in their headphones.