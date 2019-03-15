You might have noticed that a certain songstress didn't walk March 14's iHeartRadio Music Awards show red carpet. She's a veritable superstar and her absence, therefore, does not go unnoticed. But fear not, if you tuned into the event just to see Ariana Grande's 2019 iHeartRadio Awards outfit, you won't be disappointed, seeing as the singer just made an appearance at the show in the form of a pre-recorded performance. Is it as good as a live performance or a strut down the red carpet? No. But it's most definitely better than no Ari at all so I'll gladly accept it.

Fashion-wise, Grande expectedly brought the fire to the stage as only she can do. Known for regularly rocking a slicked back high ponytail and thigh-high boots paired with either an oversized hoodie or mini dress, tonight's look followed suit with her usual sartorial choices, but with a slight twist.

But before we get to the look, let's first recognize all of the accolades that Grande is up for tonight. She's nominated for Best Music Video for "Thank U, Next"; Best Fan Army for her loyal Arianators; Best Lyrics for “Thank U, Next”; and Best Cover Song for “Natural Woman.” Most excitingly of all, she's nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Halsey, and Dua Lipa — an impressive lineup of women who are all more than deserving of the award. Regardless of whether or not Grande wins any awards (she's fresh off a Grammy's win for Best Pop Album for Sweetener), Grande has already more than proven herself as a force within the music industry and her performance tonight only cemented that further.

Gracing the stage to perform her song "Needy," Grande stunned in plaid, Burberry cropped pants, a black camisole top, and a light brown jacket, pushed off her shoulder 'cause that's just how Grande rolls. Her boots were a light nude color, and her other accessories were pretty minimal, too.

Grande's outfit was super cute (unsurprisingly), but her hair is what really stole the show. Usually slicked back in her sleek, high pony, Grande's hair at the iHeartRadio Awards was not her normal. I'm totally obsessing over the bubble-like pony created on Grande, which featured super-long extensions (like, longer than she is) and was teased out to create some serious, bouncy volume. To keep it extra cute, Grande added a black bow on top, and seeing her pony bop everywhere throughout her performance might have even distracted me from listening to her song.

Though Grande has undoubtedly had a bit of a tough year, she hasn't let her heartbreak or any obstacles take over her career, and she's still slaying it with every ounce of strength that she can muster up. Grande is a beacon of courage and bravery, and her latest album Thank U, Next definitely speaks to that, too. She might not have actually appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but you can bet she's constantly making a scene on my Spotify playlists every week.