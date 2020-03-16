It's always a beautiful thing when celebrities use their platform for good. That's exactly what Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After browsing social media and seeing that some of their young fans weren't taking the crisis seriously, the two felt compelled to speak out. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's Instagrams about the coronavirus crisis put things into perspective.

Swift and Grande stressed why social distancing needs to be taken seriously on Instagram and Twitter on March 15. They had some very powerful words. First up, Grande wrote:

I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' ... and it's really blowing my mind. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.

After receiving backlash from followers who slammed Grande for being "privileged" and able to stay home from work, which isn't the case for everyone, Grande explained herself writing:

Grande later urged her fans to educate themselves on, and support, the House Bill H.R.6201.

Swift, meanwhile, pleaded with her fans to "truly isolate" during this challenging time. She wrote:

Guys – I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, an don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

During such a trying time for the entire world, it's refreshing to see some of the biggest celebrities out there, like Swift and Grande, are doing their part to raise awareness.

