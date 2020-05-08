Ariana Grande said thank u, next to Carole Baskin when the controversial Tiger King star attempted to be a part of her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Grande and Bieber's song debuted on Friday, May 8, along with a star-studded music video, which apparently Baskin hoped to make a cameo in. Ariana Grande stopped this clip of Carole Baskin from making its way into her "Stuck With U" music video, and she wasn't afraid to admit it.

Grande and Bieber have been hyping their romantic duet since announcing the collab on May 1. They went wild teasing the instrumentals for the song and posting artwork for the song on social media. They even asked fans to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song's instrumental so that they could use the clips in their music video.

While all of their social media interactions were super positive, Grande had a less-than-enthusiastic response when Bieber posted a clip of Baskin and her husband, Howard, dancing to their song.

"Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere," Bieber captioned the clip of Baskin and Howard — dressed in cat costumes — dancing together with one of their pets.

"For the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video," Grande wrote. "But. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique. anyway, 7.5 hours !" Grande later added that she had "f*cking heart attacks" over the clip of Baskin.

While Baskin didn't make the cut for Grande's video, tons of other celebrities did. When the video dropped at midnight, it was filled with cameos from Demi Lovato, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Mila Kunis, and more.

While Grande did not explain why she didn't approve of the clip, Baskin has been the topic of many Tiger King conversations and conspiracy theories since the Netflix documentary was released in March.