Ariana Grande is not only an incredible singer; she is also a Pokemon master. Longtime fans of the pop star have may have known for a while that Grande loves Pokémon, but she took that fandom to a whole new level over the weekend. Ariana Grande got an Eevee Pokémon tattoo to show just how much she loves the iconic video game franchise, especially one of the cutest creatures in the Pokémon world.

The new tattoo is not a small one. Early on Monday morning, Ariana Grande posted a photo of her new ink: a large line drawing of the Pokémon Eevee prominently featured on her arm. In the photo, Grande wrote that she has "wanted this for so long" and thanked Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard for drawing the new tat.

Ariana Grande's new Pokémon buddy is far from her first tattoo — the singer has turned some of her favorite pop culture obsessions into body art several times before. Other tattoos on her body include references to the movies Spirited Away, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Harry Potter. But the new Eevee tattoo is definitely the largest and most noticeable addition, it seems. You can check out Ariana Grande's newly inked Eevee tattoo below:

Before sharing that photo of her new tattoo, Ariana Grande had actually alluded to her obsession with Pokémon and Eevee in particular on Twitter. When a fan asked her what games she had been playing on her Nintendo Switch, Grande admitted that she recently spent 15 straight hours playing Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee, the most recently released Pokémon game. The game also comes in a Let's Go, Pikachu version, but obviously Grande prefers to pal around with Eevee.

And that is not the first time that Ariana Grande has professed her love for Pokémon. Back when the mobile game Pokémon Go was first released in the summer of 2016, Grande posted a screenshot of her game. When Halloween rolled around that year, Grande first made her love of Eevee known by dressing up as the popular Pokémon, with her then-boyfriend Mac Miller joining her in a Pikachu onesie.

Although Ariana Grande has not really revealed whether Eevee has any sort of deeper significance for her beyond just being one of the cutest creatures in the games, Pokémon fans know that Eevee can actually be a very meaningful symbol for some. Eevee is unique in that it can evolve into multiple different dog-like creatures depending on the conditions it is raised in. That characteristic makes Eevee emblematic of infinite possibilities and of choosing your own path in life for some Pokemon fans. Then again, Grande may just like the little fluff-ball because he's adorable.

Unfortunately, Ariana Grande probably does not have too much free time to play Pokémon these days. She is currently working on her fifth studio album Thank U, Next and is preparing to embark on her Sweetener World Tour in March. She recently announced that her next single, "7 Rings," will be released on Friday, Jan. 18.