Too much. He brings it up sometimes and it's really uncool. Saying I would do this for someone else but not him. F*cking annoying.

—/u/Doyouspeak

I think the important thing for all of us to take note of here is that these women could not have more different points of views on the subject. While some women like to divulge every last detail, some only like to share a few details here and there. Then, of course, there are the ladies who'd rather not talk about it at all unless their partner brings it up.

The point is that different strategies work for different relationships. Take some time to figure out what works for you and your partner.

