I love going to restaurants by myself and having a drink or a bite at the bar — yes, all alone. I find it emboldening and relaxing, and while I sip my drink, I try my very hardest to keep my phone in my bag and either read a book or people-watch. One thing I always notice with couples on dates is that one person usually has their phone out on the table. Maybe it's face-down, maybe it's face-up, but it's out and it's distracting. Life is busy and it can be really tough to focus on one thing at a time and tune all the other noise out. But how can you tell if you are too distracted around your boyfriend or girlfriend on a regular basis?

Since the world is full of distractions and realistically you can’t give your partner 100 percent of your attention all the time, maybe there's a sweet spot between being present and being in your head. I spoke to Dr. Grant Hilary Brenner, co-founder of Neighborhood Psychiatry, about how distraction could affect your relationship and how to find balance as a couple. Brenner says, "If there is noticeable distraction, it's worth setting aside time to talk through it. It also depends on the individual's baseline tendency to be distracted. Everyone can be distracted, and it can fluctuate depending on factors like how well they slept, the last time they ate, and whether there are other important thoughts on their mind, or distractions in the environment."

It's completely normal to be distracted from time to time, but being consistently distracted might negatively affect your relationship. Brenner suggests you ask yourself, "Are you preoccupied with problems outside of the relationship, for example family, financial or work issues, and checking out rather than checking in with your partner?" Here are three common indicators that can tell you if you're too distracted around your boyfriend or girlfriend.

You're Always On Your Phone Stocksy/Bonaoke While our phones are a constant presence in our lives, they can be massively distracting. Brenner says, "Signs of distraction around one's partner can come up in behaviors, familiar ones like checking the phone, watching TV, putting headphones on and tuning out." If your partner is trying to connect with you and you find yourself on your phone more than is necessary, playing games or refreshing Twitter, you're overly distracted.

You're Lost In Thought Stocksy/albertobogo After a busy day, it can be nice to unwind and let your mind wander, but when you're with your partner, this could negatively affect your relationship. If your partner is trying to have a conversation and you're mindlessly nodding along with whatever they say, Brenner says, "Thinking about a lot of different things other than what your partner is saying or you are doing together — and pretending you are paying attention, could indicate you're too distracted."

You're Preoccupied With Work Stocksy/IraEfremova It's completely normal to be distracted by important things going on in your life, like work or family issues. Brenner says you could easily be preoccupied with "justifiable distractions such as doing or thinking about something compelling, such as professional or other important activities." He also adds that these justifiable distractions, however important they are, "may nevertheless be a useful way to avoid dealing with something in the relationship."