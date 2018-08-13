Whatever the case may be, when your partner stops being present with you, it may be confusing, or even hurtful. In that case, it’s important to know how to deal with the situation, so that you can get the answers you need to know not only where you stand with your partner, but also to give you the opportunity to give them your help and support. Winter says it's time to put your communication skills to the test.

"Tell them you notice they’re distracted and ask them what you can do to be of assistance,” she says. It's possible they don’t even realize how their behavior is coming off, or they were looking for a way to bring up what's on their mind.

However, Winter says that “if they can’t provide a plausible reason as to why they’re distracted, let them know that this habit makes you feel like a non-priority. By telling your partner how their distraction affects you, you have a better chance of opening up a conversation that prompts them into being mindful of staying present in your company.”

When it comes to dealing with a distracted partner, the solution simply comes down to honest communication with a pinch of trusting your gut. If your partner's mind seems like it's elsewhere, speak up! Ask what's going on, find out if you can help, and let them know how it makes you feel when they are clearly not being present. And, of course, if you have a feeling that maybe there is something else going on, don’t just brush it aside — trust your intuition. Either way, you got this.

