If you arrive to dinner with a few of your friends and they have to scramble for an extra chair, then they were not assuming you'd bring your boyfriend or girlfriend. If your partner is usually the only SO at dinners or hangs with your friends, then they might be sending you a message that they wanted some QT with just you. It never hurts to text, "Are bfs and gfs joining?" when planning something with your pals, because even if the answer is, "Sure!" they'll appreciate that you had the awareness to check in.

It's clear that building a relationship with your significant other, maintaining the closeness of your friendships, and combining the two is a balancing act. To do this, Nelson advises, "Figure out ways to both include your friends with your new romance so they all have a chance to get to know each other, but also make sure to prioritize time for each alone."

While I hope you and your partner stay together forever and die happily like the old couple in The Notebook (minus the dementia), your relationship might end and then trust me, you're going to need your friendships more than ever. Every relationship we have adds to the fullness of our lives, so remember — to have a friend, you have to be a friend.

