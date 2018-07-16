I'm kind of known in my friend group for being a "crystal guru" of sorts. I'm not an expert by any means on the subject, but I do love using crystals to amplify my energy and enhance my meditation sessions. Because of this, my friends often come to me with questions about their own crystals. And a few days ago, I received a text message from my old roommate that, quite honestly, had me stumped: "Are there bad energy crystals?" she asked. "My boyfriend wants to know if there are certain crystals you can give to your enemies so that they'll have bad vibes with them at all hours."

Of course, she and her boyfriend were joking (at least, I think they were), but it made me realize that, in all honesty, I had no clue what the answer was, either. What if there really are crystals with "bad" or negative energy? Or worse, what if I've been using these types of crystals all along in my own practice, without even knowing I was doing so?

According to intuitive energy worker Alexis Alvarez, of the NYC-based wellness center Modrn Sanctuary, simply put, there are no negative crystals with "bad energy."

*Subtly breathes the biggest sigh of relief*.

"Energy, in general, is not negative or positive (except when we're talking about polarity)," Alvarez tells Elite Daily. "It is how you resonate with an energy that determines what feelings or emotions you associate with that energy."

Crystals, Alvarez explains, are simply energetic tools from the earth, each of which vibrate at a different frequency, so to speak, which is how they can help you get into different emotional or mental states. For the most part, they are simply amplifiers of the energy you are trying to vibe with or create for yourself. In other words, it's not the crystal, it's, well, you. Uh, the truth hurts, I suppose?

Real talk, though: It's not necessarily all you if you feel like your crystals are lowering your overall vibration, or causing you to feel negative in some way. Alvarez tells Elite Daily that some crystals, such as black onyx or obsidian, have very dense energies, meaning they can be helpful in bringing up old traumas or emotional wounds that you need to confront in order to start the healing process. "For some, these crystals may come off as feeling 'negative' because they were reminded of a traumatic or sad time when they worked with these crystals," Alvarez says. "It's really all a matter of perception, but no crystal is inherently 'bad'."

The fact of the matter is that crystals essentially work for you, not the other way around.

According to Milana Perepyolkina, bestselling author of the book Gypsy Energy Secrets, crystals simply absorb the energy around them, and this can indeed make them seem, at times, as if they're literally emitting negative energy. "If someone who is depressed carries a crystal with them, this crystal will absorb negative energy," Perepyolkina tells Elite Daily. "If it is then given as a gift or sold, the new owner may pick up that stored negative energy."

With that in mind, Perepyolkina says, it's absolutely necessary to cleanse your crystals from time to time to help reset those energies. "Soak [your crystals] in salty water for two hours, or leave them out in bright sunlight for two hours. Do that every week," she tells Elite Daily.

To take things to the next level, after your crystals are cleansed, Perepyolkina suggests meditating for a bit, and imagining the most beautiful, loving energy emanating from your hands. "Hold each crystal in your hands and 'soak' them in this healing positive energy for five minutes," she tells Elite Daily.

At the end of the day, Alvarez recommends working only with crystals that feel good for you, personally. Having said that, every person will vibe differently with various types of crystals. "When it comes to feeling out if a crystal is for you or not, I would always leave that to your intuition," she says. "If you want to go deeper and use the best crystals to help heal your specific situation, seeing a professional is always recommended."