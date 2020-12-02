You smell that? In the air? I think it's love. OK, or maybe just strong like. New rumors are swirling around the internet with claims Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler are dating. The first person to buzz about it was a guy named Chris Piro who, according to his Twitter bio, is an "NFL and NBA insider." On Nov. 13, Piro cryptically tweeted, "Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man Sources: Dude just trust me."

That doesn't sound too convincing though, right? Right. That's why no one really paid much attention to it until a few days later when celebrity gossip account @deuxmoi chimed in. The account posted a screenshot from a follower claiming they overheard workers at NYC restaurant Lucien buzzing about accommodating Gomez and, per Page Six, "a crew of basketball players." Shortly after that posted, another follower of the gossip account DM'd them a little clarification. "Selena Gomez spotted w Jimmy Butler at Lucien," the user wrote in the DM. "Seemed like a date." The user went on to say, "100% sure they were there together obvi I cant speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were together." A @deuxmoi follower screenshotted the story and posted it to twitter, only further fueling the buzz.

Finally, on Dec. 1, an insider reportedly chimed in with some intel. According to the insider, who reportedly spilled the tea to E! News, the pop star and the Miami Heat player have apparently hung out with each other "a few times." But, per the reported source, Gomez is apparently "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

The source reportedly added, "they hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As for where Gomez is at, on a more personal level, the source reportedly noted that she "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating." That said, they also reportedly noted "her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single."

Gomez, herself, has been very open about her appreciation for singer life. "I’ve been super, super single for two years," Gomez shared during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show in October 2019. “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome."

Happy she was able to reach that healthy place before (maybe) jumping into the dating pool again!