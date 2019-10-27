Selena Gomez’s Comments About Being Single Are All About Honesty & Self-Love

Selena Gomez is taking this fall by storm with new music that's already getting tons of praise. Her new singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," are some of the most personal songs the 27-year-old has ever released. There's no question about it ⁠— "Lose You to Love Me" signifies Gomez's growth both as an artist and as an ever-evolving person in general. In a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Gomez discussed the personal transformation that inspired the new music. Selena Gomez's comments about being single are all about honesty and self-love.

Gomez appeared on The Zach Sang Show on Oct. 25, where she discussed the process that went into making her new music. Since the lyrics to both "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" heavily reference a breakup, people are speculating they are about Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Gomez explained that releasing the singles was a way to reveal the vulnerability of facing heartbreak and step into a new chapter, both for herself and her fans.

With the her new era of music, Gomez is ready to put the past behind her — so what led to her evolution over the past few years? It was the experience of first love, she shared, calling it addictively passionate but "a little toxic." And though she's learned a lot from her experiences, she's currently enjoying her time being single. Gomez told Sang, "I’ve been super, super single for two years.” She went on to reveal that although being single was tough at first, now she enjoys it: “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome."

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

In line with her message of self-empowerment, Gomez emphasized the need to embrace one's true nature in relationships rather than putting up a front to try to keep a partner happy. She explained, "I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we’re viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It’s just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas.”

Though Gomez sounds like she's thriving in the single life, she's also been thinking about what she wants in her next relationship, explaining that transparency is essential. Calling herself a "hopeless romantic," she shared, "I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”

Gomez's incredible transformation after facing heartbreak is inspiring for fans all around the world. With a killer new album and a good grip on who she really is, the singer sounds like she's ready to take on the next chapter in her life with strength and authenticity.