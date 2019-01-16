Ohhh, I love a budding Hollywood romance. I especially love them when they're between two new thriving actors from a surprise hit series on Netflix. If you've been paying attention to the show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, then you've caught starlets Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair. Better yet, if you follow them on Instagram, you might have noticed they seem particularly cozy together. Fans are wondering — are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair dating? Based on an interview Lynch just had with Entertainment Tonight, it sounds like a... maybe yes, maybe no?

Basically, Lynch didn't come out and confirm it directly. But he also didn't deny it. Fans have been wondering what's going on between him and Sinclair after a series of adorable photos and videos of the two of them started popping up on social media. In fact, Lynch's ex-girlfriend, Courtney Eaton, shared a carousel of pics which show a big group of friends including Lynch and Sinclair. In those photos, the two actors are happily piled on top of each other like they've been together forever. (Hey grown-ups, let's take a cue from how mature and chill these young 20-somethings are! Just a thought.)

Check it out. Specifically, please note Sinclair and Lynch in the first photo.

Adorbs, no? Eaton captioned her series, "I got to spend my birthday with all the people I love dearly! 💐✨🍸 thanks for being my favorites."

Speaking of favorites, Sinclair made sure everyone knew who her favorite was in honor of Lynch's birthday. She posted a series of seriously sweet pictures of just her and Lynch hugging, laughing, and generally looking the freaking best. Her caption read:

Happy Birthday to my favorite. I'm really happy you were born 🦑💙 Here's to many more good chats, belly laughs and dances in the new year 🥂

I don't know which photo I like the most — the one of him lovingly looking at her over tea(?), the one of them hugging on a mountain, or the selfie and sky shot. So much love! So many choices!

As for the whole "favorite" thing, Lynch had more to say. When ET caught up with him to ask about his status with Sinclair, his response was purposefully indirect but still so sweet.

"What does Instagram official even mean?!" he asked. "Me and Jaz, and a few other of the actors [on Sabrina] really just hit it off, and we would spend everyday together."

"So, Jaz is like, my closest friend right now," he added. "I'm the favorite's favorite, that's what we always say... because she's everyone else's favorite, but if I'm her favorite, then it's like, 'OK cool. I can deal with that.'"

Too much. It's too much! Lynch even admitted Sinclair has come over to his home and cooked for him and his brother, Rocky. "It was all vegetables, which was like, money," he said.

Is a meal of vegetables my romantic dinner of choice? Probably not. But then again, there must be a reason I didn't hit it big as a 23-year-old, so who am I to judge?

Whether or not these two are the real deal yet, I'm shipping them hardcore, anyway.