When two people fall in love, there are seemingly only a couple clear-cut paths that their relationship could take — they could stay together forever, or at some point, break up. But what about those who break up, then make up, only to break up, and then get back together soon after? As it turns out, the on-again, off-again relationship is an incredibly common phenomenon: A 2009 study published in Personal Relationships, which revealed that nearly two-thirds of participants have experienced one.

We've watched friends, celebrities (looking at you, Liam and Miley), and fictional couples go through it (shoutout to Ross and Rachel). Additionally, many of us have fallen into these cycles of on-again, off-again relationships ourselves. It makes sense: Renewing a former romance can provide familiarity and comfort right from the get-go. If you’re convinced you’re still in love with someone, it can feel nearly impossible to let them go for good. Furthermore, as Nicole Richardson, licensed counselor and therapist, explains, “It can be good for two people to take some space, reassess, discuss and try again."

But these perks can come at a price. Sometimes, an on-again, off-again relationship can turn into an emotional rollercoaster that wreaks havoc on one or both partners’ well-being. In other words: on-again, off-again relationships can become downright toxic. In fact, the same 2009 study found that on-and-off partners were less likely to report positive relationship characteristics, such as receiving love and understanding from their SOs. Individuals engaging in this type of relationship were also more likely report the negative aspects of their relationships, such as uncertainty about the future and communication problems, than partners in consistent, longterm relationships.

"If a relationship is undergoing the cycle of on-again, off-again, then there are some additional underlying issues that need to be addressed but have been avoided by breaking up and rekindling the relationship when the smoke clears,” says relationship expert and author Alexis Nicole White.

So, how do you know if your on-again, off-again romance is toxic? I asked two experts, and here's what they had to say.

One person is uncertain about the future. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy If your partner sees wedding bells somewhere down the line, but you like to dodge the subject of marriage entirely, you may need to reassess how healthy your on-again, off-again relationship is. As Richardson explains, "The key is to communicate and have each person’s best interest as a focus. Often, the on-and-off is due to ambivalence from at least one person." Ideally, both people in a relationship should be equally invested and committed. So, if your relationship keeps ending because you can't get on the same page about the future, that could be a sign that it’s veering towards toxic territory.

Nothing has changed. Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy It goes a little something like this: You break up because of X, and promptly get back together. But then, after the euphoric haze of the makeup sex clears, X continues to be the source of all your arguments. The pattern continues. That’s why Richardson advises asking yourself, “What is different this time around?” before rekindling the relationship. "If there has been no discussion of why the relationship is on-and-off, and what both parties can do to change the cycle, it is likely to happen again,” she says. As the famous Einstein saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting a different result. So if you want a different outcome for your relationship this time around (as in, no breakup), something has to be adjusted. “That may mean that you need to set boundaries, or talk about your needs and expectations and then follow through if the other person is not willing or able to step up and meet your needs,” says Richardson. “But waiting around for the other person to change is likely just going to cause you to feel more pain.”

It feels like a safety net. Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy Sometimes, people get back together with an ex simply because they feel dependent on that person. Or as White puts it, they may be “utilizing the relationship as a manipulation tactic to get their needs met.” Research shows that this is actually an extremely common reason for relationship cycling. A 2011 study published in The Journal of Social Psychology assessed why people decided to renew their relationships, and many participants cited continued attachment, dissatisfaction with alternative partners, missing the general companionship provided by a partner, and desire for the familiarity the relationship provided, as main reasons for getting back together. It’s completely normal to miss the companionship of your SO after splitting. However, if you’re only resuming a relationship because you’re afraid of being alone (or suspect the other person is), then there’s a chance your romance is becoming toxic.