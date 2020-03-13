Sorry, Kelley and Peter shippers — despite Kelley Flanagan's mysterious cameo at "After the Final Rose," the attorney has since objected to the rumors saying she and Peter Weber are an item. However, there's a new rumor that Kelley Flanagan and Nick Viall are dating, and I'm so here for it. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Flanagan and Viall for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

On March 12, Viall (who starred in Season 21 of The Bachelor after finishing as runner-up in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette) was reportedly spotted looking "cozy" with Flanagan at Bachelor host Chris Harrison's new Seagram's Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party. According to a source for Us Weekly, Viall made the first move. "Nick approached the group that Kelley was in and they all hung out and talked for a while," the source claimed. "The two of them looked pretty friendly while chatting with one another."

Viall even posted a snapshot from the event of him and Flanagan on IG, which he captioned, "She's not with Peter," poking fun at those Flanagan and Weber hookup rumors. The rest of Bachelor Nation was quick to express their approval.

@Commentsbybachelor captured some of the comments left by fellow Bachelor alums. "Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night. Here for it," Chris Harrison wrote, while Season 24 winner, Hannah Ann Sluss said, "Wow I'm kind of liking this."

Actor Rachel Bilson also weighed in on the maybe-couple, commenting, "This alone makes up for that disastrous season." Bilson and Viall had previously sparked relationship rumors of their own after they traded flirty comments on social media following her July 2019 appearance on the podcast Viall Files. However, Bilson set the record straight in December, telling Us Weekly they were "just messing around" with those flirty exchanges. "We're just friends," she said. "We've always just been friends. He's a really nice guy." And it seems she approves of her friend's maybe-relationship with Flanagan!

If you wish you could see the interaction for yourself, you're in luck — former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams posted a video on his Insta Story of Viall getting his flirt on. "Once a bachelor, always a bachelor," he jokingly captioned the video, tagging both Flanagan and Viall.

It's unclear whether the two ever met before the March 12 event, though Viall did note Flanagan's conspicuous absence from the "Women Tell All" special on Twitter. On March 2, he tweeted, "Kelley is currently winning Women Tell All," and Flanagan retweeted it. Earlier in the season, he also expressed his admiration of Flanagan's laid-back attitude with a GIF of the contestant, writing, "Staying in her lane like a god d*mn champ," which Flanagan also retweeted.

Viall previously told Elite Daily that his "time looking for love on TV has been exhausted," but he didn't say anything about looking for love with fellow reality TV stars. Bachelor Nation will just have to wait and see whether this is the start of a beautiful new Bachelor Nation relationship.