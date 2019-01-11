To everyone who has hoped and wished for actors Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan to get together and make all of our Black Panther dreams come true: I've got some news for you. If you're wondering: has it finally happened? Are Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o dating? I have two words for you, and those words are, "I'm sorry." Because we heard from the source themselves that they are officially not an item, so now we can all go back to living a sad and pointless existence. Am I being overdramatic? Yes. But am I also somewhat justified? Also, yes. This is a very serious update, so please see yourself out if you don't agree.

Both Jordan and Nyong'o attended the Variety Screening Series of the film Black Panther at Regal Union Square on Thursday, Jan. 10 in New York City. For anyone who is unaware, both actors played major roles in the film, with Jordan starring as Erik Killmonger, and Nyong'o starring as Nakia. And let me tell you, these two are awfully playful with one another offscreen — mainly on social media — so much so, that dating rumors sparked. I mean, they just seemed so ~flirty~ with one another. Plus, that staged elevator kiss at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party certainly made it seem like these two could be an item.

But, non. It's apparently not in the cards for these two (or at least not yet).

Of the dating rumors, Jordan told Entertainment Tonight, "No, we’re good friends, honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death."

OK BUT IF YOU LOVE HER THEN WHY DON'T YOU LOVE HER LOVE HER?

My brain can't compute this concept of them just being friends. It is illogical and jarring and I hate it.

"It’s flattering at the end of the day," Nyong'o added. "I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and offscreen."

Oh please, you guys. You don't just "enjoy each other's company" off screen. You practically RADIATE love and affection every time you're standing next to each other.

I mean, look at them. You simply can't tell me they aren't in love:

Don't believe me? Think again, people:

Still not convinced? Say no more:

All I'm asking them to do is fall wildly in love and get married and have a bunch of children who will be drop-dead gorgeous. Is that really so much to ask for?

From what we know, it seems like Jordan is still looking for his soulmate (which obviously he doesn't realize is standing right next to him), because in January 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight that he's casually dating around, but there's nobody exclusive. "Technically I'm single ... Dating but, you know, technically single," he said, which came up shortly after his interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he kept his relationship status pretty vague. It mystifies me that Michael B. Jordan is single because, in the words of Andy Samberg, he's a snack.

Sigh. I guess until these two realize they are destined to be together, I'll just have to pretend to live in some alternate universe where Michita (or Lupichael) is very much a thing.