Try your best to remain calm, but there's apparently a chance Archie may become a big brother in the near future. Yep, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering having another baby. “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly on Sept. 23. “She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!” (Elite Daily reached out to Meghan and Harry's reps for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The reported decision to have another child reportedly comes as a result of how much they've both enjoyed being parents to Archie. “Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” the source reportedly explained. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”

Their reported move to Santa Barbara's Montecito area also apparently played a role in Meghan and Harry's reported interest in having a second child.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise,” the reportedly explained. “Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, on May 6, 2019. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning," a glowing Harry told a reporter at the time. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

He later gushed, "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

True royal fam fans know that things have changed a lot since Archie was born. In January 2020 Harry and Meghan announced they'd be stepping down as royals, a plan which went into effect April 1. Since stepping down, they've moved to America and, in September 2020, announced they'd struck a deal with Netflix. The deal is reportedly worth over $100 million, so I think they're pretty much set in terms of affording a second kid.