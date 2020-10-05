Meghan Markle has gone through a lot of life changes since her time starring as Rachel Zane on Suits. Markle left the world of acting after meeting and starting to date Prince Harry, whom she's since married and welcomed her first child, baby Archie, with. While so much of Markle's life has played out in the public eye, one thing Suits fans have been wondering for the past year or so is if Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams still friends. Her Suits husband just gave fans an update.

Markle starred alongside Adams on Suits for nine seasons. The series originally aired on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, so after spending so much time together, it's no surprise fans of the TV drama often wonder what Markle's post-show relationship with her costars is like.

Adams, who attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018 with his wife Troian Bellisario, briefly spoke out about where he and the Duchess of Sussex stand in 2020 while promoting his Disney+ series, The Right Stuff, on Sunday, Oct. 4.

“I think she’s pretty busy," Adams told Access Hollywood when asked if he's seen Meghan since she and Harry moved to Santa Barbara, California earlier this year. "But I am happy to have her back stateside."

Adams is truly proud of Meghan for being so outspoken about encouraging the public to vote in the upcoming presidential election. "[I'm] very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November," he said.

Even though it seems Markle and Adams are still on great terms, it doesn't mean they get to enjoy each other's company often. "I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well," Adams said. "I don’t really have any regular contact."

For fans who were hoping that Adams, Bellisario, Meghan, and Harry get together often, Adams' update isn't exactly what fans hoped to hear, but considering both couples are busy as heck leading their own lives married with kids, it's understandable they're a little too busy to keep up regular contact. Still, it's so refreshing to learn they are still supportive of one another.