Traditionally, royals are taught to remain politically neutral, but ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out about the importance of voting. The Duke and Duchess made an appearance in ABC's TIME 100 special on Sept. 22, where they shared an impassioned message about hitting the polls come November. Now, word on the street is Meghan and Harry's video telling Americans to vote has Palace aides feeling like they violated royal protocol. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but didn't hear back by time of publication.

According to royal aides who spoke with The Times, Meghan and Harry's voting comments were a "violation" of royal rules.

"The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen?" an aide said. "The feeling is it's a violation of the agreement."

However, a palace spokesperson was less inclined to point fingers. They set the record straight to The Times' royal reporter Roya Nikkhah, saying the couple technically didn't break any rules as they aren't active working members of the family.

"We would not comment," the palace apparently said. "The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family, and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Either way, Meghan and Harry's message was an important one. They strongly urged Americans to exercise their right to vote, though they didn't endorse a specific party.

"We're just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day," Meghan said. "Every four years, we are told the same thing, that 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard."

Despite not being able to vote in the upcoming election (Harry is still a UK citizen) he's not afraid to use his platform to rally Americans to hit the polls.