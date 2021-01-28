It's officially the end of an era. On Thursday, Jan. 28, the first promo for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered, teasing what fans can expect when the show returns in March. One question fans had after watching the preview is if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having another baby.

When they welcomed their daughter True in April 2018, the stars weren't in a great place because days before True's arrival, rumors Thompson had cheated spread online. The couple tried to make things work, but then in February 2019, reports came out Thompson kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, causing Khloé to end things for good (or so fans thought).

By March 2020, the pair was on good terms again and were even reportedly quarantining together at Khloé's home in Calabasas, California. At the time, she said Thompson was only visiting to see True, but things changed when reports claimed they were back together that October.

So far, neither has confirmed their current relationship status, but the first promo for KUWTK's final season may shed some light on where the two stand. Near the 0:27 mark, Khloé told Tristan, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," which could mean the two are officially together again and are ready to take another step in their relationship.

Watch the Season 20 promo of KUWTK below.

The video transitioned to the next scene before fans could hear Thompson reply, but it's definitely got fans wondering about the possibility of baby No. 2. Although some fans support the idea of Tristan and Khloé giving their relationship another try, most aren't for it at all.

The Season 20 promo also hinted Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be rekindling their relationship as well. During the clip, the sisters caught the two sleeping next to each other on separate couches, which made Kendall say, "They're definitely made for each other."

So, will Season 20 end with the sisters getting back with their exes? You'll just have to wait until the show returns on Thursday, March 18, to find out.