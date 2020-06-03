Once upon a time, Kanye West and John Legend seemed to be one of Hollywood's closest pairs of BFFs. The two have noticeably spent less and less time together over the years, often leaving their fanbases to wonder where the pals stand. For those wondering if John Legend and Kanye West are friends in 2020, the question has finally been answered by Legend himself.

In October 2019, Legend told Vanity Fair that he and West were never really as close as people thought. Legend also explained that there is no hard feelings between the two, despite having very different political beliefs. Aka, West has been vocal in his support for President Donald Trump, while Legend has had opposite feelings.

Legend once again revisited the conversation about his complicated relationship with West during a May 2020 interview with The Times. Legend revealed he and West are at different stages in their lives, making it hard to maintain a friendship.

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend explained. "I just think we’re doing our own thing. "He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.” (West and Kim Kardashian bought a $14.5 million Wyoming ranch in November 2019.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Legend continued: “But what I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music ... He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

While West and Legend may not be getting together for dinner any time soon, it seems their wives, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, still remain close friends. Teigen and Kardashian are often vocal about their support for one another on social media when it comes to their different business ventures, like Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, and Teigen's Cravings collection.