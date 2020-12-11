There are so many famous siblings in Hollywood, but one pair you probably didn't know were related are Josephine and Katherine Langford. Josephine is well-known for her role as Tessa Young in the After movie series, while Katherine's portrayal of Hannah Baker in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is what skyrocketed her to fame. Despite working in the same industry, the two have kept their sister status on the down low, choosing to keep their personal and professional lives separate. In fact, if it wasn't for the stars sharing the same last name, fans wouldn't even know they were part of the same family because they don't talk about each other all that much. So the question on fans' minds is: Are Josephine and Katherine Langford close? Let's investigate.

Unlike Maddie and Mackenzie Zeigler, who starred alongside each other on Dance Moms, or Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, who launched a podcast together, the Langford sisters have yet to work on a big project as a team, which could explain why a lot of fans haven't connected the dots they're siblings. The pair also rarely posts on social media, and when they do, it's to promote their projects, not share personal updates. Since it's not every day fans get to hear about their sisterly moments, their quotes about each other mean that much more.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In an April 2019 interview with W magazine, Josephine revealed she and her sister don't even talk about their jobs at home. "Everyone asks me that, and honestly the answer is no. Not to sound arrogant, but we both sort of know what we’re doing," she said.

The sisters wanting to maintain privacy is totally understandable, but some fans think there's another reason Katherine and Josephine don't talk about each other: They're feuding. The After actress was quick to defend their relationship, however. "I just don't understand the internet sometimes. I think that rumors are crazy," Josephine told Refinery29 in April 2019.

Fans based their theory on the fact Katherine and Josephine don't follow each other on Instagram or have pictures together on the platform. Josephine reassured everyone that doesn't mean a thing. "No one I know [in real life] has ever asked me why I follow this person or why I don’t follow this person because everyone knows it has absolutely no correlation to people who are important in my life. I don’t even check my [Instagram] feed. It’s meaningless, is what I’m trying to say," she explained.

Unfortunately, fans tend to over analyze Katherine and Josephine's quotes about each other in an effort to back up their theory of a feud between them. Josephine knows there's a lot of scrutiny surrounding their relationship, but she tries not to let it get to her head.

"My friend sent me a video the other day, and we were laughing at it, because somebody had picked up like a little thing I had done in an interview, and they found what I did in multiple videos and stitched it together in a compilation," Josephine said, seemingly referencing the videos on YouTube with "proof" the sisters don't see eye to eye. "I think when you have limited content of someone, and I'm definitely not helping that, you just sort of take little parts of what you know about a person, and you extrapolate it."

In that same interview, Josephine joked she and her sister could become the next Elle and Dakota Fanning because she would "100%" do a project with Katherine if the opportunity came up.

Meanwhile, Katherine's quotes about Josephine have been even fewer. A few months after After premiered in April 2019, the Love, Simon actress admitted she hadn't seen the movie yet due to her busy schedule, but she was definitely planning on getting to it eventually to support Josephine. "It’s so bad! I have so many films that I need to watch right now and I have a bunch of them on my list so yeah, I’m going to get to it!" Katherine said in a November 2019 interview with Fox 5 DC.

Katherine talks about Josephine near the 16:51 in the video below.

Josephine and Katherine may not say much about their relationship, but it's clear they're looking out for one another.