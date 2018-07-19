Hearing your ex is dating someone new sucks for everyone. But usually, for regular people, it only happens when your ex posts them on social media or, like, one of your friends runs into them and with their new bae at a party and tells you about it. For famous people, odds of finding out about your ex moving on (even if they haven't actually moved on at all) are MUCH higher. For example, shortly after G-Eazy and Halsey called it quits, people started wondering, "are G-Eazy and Demi Lovato dating?" Well, in a recent interview, G-Eazy confirmed that he's definitely **not** dating the pop singing sensation. So our girl Halsey can take a deep breath and relax.

Rumors he was dating Lovato started after the two were reportedly spotted holding hands leaving a Los Angeles night club. However, in an interview with ET on the red carpet of the 2018 ESPY awards at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater just yesterday, the 29-year-old rapper confirmed that he is, in fact, still single. When asked about the rumored relationship with Lovato, he responded that she's "just a friend."

G-Eazy is just now coming off from his extremely public breakup with Halsey. Halsey first shared the news with their fans via her Instagram story on July 3. Her message read:

I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.

She followed up her announcement with a tweet that insinuated the reason behind the breakup might have been that G-Eazy wasn't the most faithful partner. On July 4, she simply tweeted "pumpkin eater." which many fans took to be a play on the popular rhyme, "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater."

Cosmopolitan reports she also hinted at the fact that he cheated another time when she posted a since deleted tweet that included nothing but a scissors emoji. Fans took that to be a reference to the lyrics in their popular song together, "Him & I." In the lyrics in question, G-Eazy raps, "Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my d*ck off."

The couple reportedly started dating after G-Eazy put an immense amount of effort into convincing her that they would be a great match. She told E! News at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, "He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'"

It's an adorable story, I know. One that I really hope to God didn't end with him cheating on her!

