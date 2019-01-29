After eight years of marriage, are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski getting divorced?! Thankfully, the answer is no. But that's not to say that haters weren't doubting the longevity of their marriage after the two decided to film A Quiet Place together. Krasinski directed, co-wrote, and starred in the 2018 thriller, while Blunt had a supporting role.

After winning a SAG award this past Sunday (Jan. 27) for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in A Quiet Place, Blunt got real about the skeptical feedback they received from some people when she and her husband revealed they were going to do a movie together.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like," she explained in an official press interview with the Screen Actors Guild. "A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer."

I mean, here's the thing. I totally see where the haters were coming from. Working together sounds like a lot, especially when you're working on a project as large and high-profile as a movie. It's not the right choice for every couple.

But, as Blunt said herself, the risky career move actually made her feel "so much closer" to her husband. For Blunt and Krasinski, the benefits of working together on a shared passion project outweighed the cons of spending a little too much time together in a professional setting and in the public eye.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special,” she said in the interview.

And that's not the only time she gushed about her relationship with Krasinski. In her acceptance speech, she made a beautiful show of thanking her husband.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

She also made a hilarious joke about how she got the part. "Thank you for giving me the part," she started. "You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't so you didn't really have an option, but thank you."

Watch the whole adorable speech, along with Krasinski's heart-meltingly cute reaction below:

The funniest part of it all? He almost didn't offer it to her because he was too scared that she'd say no!

"I decided the safest thing to do was just have this experience on my own," Krasinski told The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn't want this to be the one job that she was like, 'Listen, I don't know if I love this, but I love you, so I'll do it.'"

Well, I'm glad he didn't decide to play it safe. And I'm sure everyone who saw A Quiet Place and/or is rooting for them as a couple can agree with that!