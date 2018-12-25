Though still not #FacebookOfficial, aka not yet a confirmed couple, you might be curious about the holiday plans for Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. More specifically, you're probably wondering: Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson spending Christmas 2018 together? Well, some recent photos of the pair just ahead of Christmas may be the greatest present to you all. Elite Daily reached out to both Benson's and Delevingne's representation to inquire about their respective Christmas plans and their rumored relationship, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The pair has been rumored to be romantically involved since May 2018, and when photos of the pair landing at England's Gatwick Airport surfaced on Dec. 21, 2018, it looked like the pair was ready for the holiday as they walked through the airport holding hands. Both looking effortlessly cool and undoubtedly England-ready, they both wore all black athleisure ensembles complete with sunglasses worn inside. Spotted reportedly holding hands and apparently doling sweet kisses, the two seem to be keeping up the heat on a cold winter day, per The Daily Mail. Elite Daily reached out to both Benson's and Delevingne's representation to inquire for further comment on the photos, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In a case of stars being "just like us," the pair apparently rented their own luggage cart, and both took turns pushing their stacked suitcases around baggage claim and into the airport. Arriving so close to Christmas on, it's also being reported that the maybe-couple is likely spending Christmas together in Cara's home country of England, and California-born Benson will reportedly meet the Delevingnes during the holiday, per The Daily Mail. Neither Benson's or Delevingne's representation responded to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the pair's Christmas plans.

You can only imagine the designer-ridden gift exchange and fancy dairy-free eggnog served in that house. A source told Life & Style that sparks started to fly as early at May 2018, but the pair "wanted to keep things under the radar so they could get to know each other outside of the spotlight first," according to the publication's source. Dodging rumors of a breakup in the fall, the pair spotted together reportedly getting cozy at the airport gives hopes that their love is fully in bloom, just in time for mistletoe kisses and romantic presents.

Another important tidbit about the pair's Euro trip, is Delevingne's reported rental of the entire Natural History Museum in London, per Yahoo! News. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 29 to show a very slept-in bed with strewn around clothes, surrounded by twinkling evergreen trees and candles — smack in the middle of the museum. The Insta post came right around the time of Sagittarius Benson's 29th birthday. Of course, you can't be sure the museum rental was an act of love, but you can certainly hope. Neither Benson's or Delevingne's representation responded to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding the reported birthday celebration at the Natural History Museum in London.

Though the couple has never been confirmed, recent rumors predicted they had split. From the handholding at the airport as well as a wild night spent together at the London hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse, Pretty Little Liars fans (and anyone with a heart) can rest assured assuming the two are keeping up the heat.

A tried and true California girl, Ashley has been spotted in the United Kingdom a few times with Cara. Of course, the holidays wouldn't be the holidays without some added stress, and the pair were among many celebrities and just regular travelers caught in confusion and conflict regarding Gatwick Airport, after a drone was reported to be seen flying over the airport. According to CNN, the drone caused thousands of flights to be grounded, and left a thousands of travelers without holiday transportation.

Yet thankfully, the two made it to London safe and sound, and have been spotted around, being cute as heck. No matter their official romantic status, Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson are officially adorable, and hopefully are spending Christmas in England, and in love.